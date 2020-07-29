Rollins, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $75.36 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $64.30 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $553.33 million from $523.96 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $75.36 Mln. vs. $64.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $553.33 Mln vs. $523.96 Mln last year.

