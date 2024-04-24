Rollins, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $94.39 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $88.23 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.36 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $748.35 million from $658.02 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

