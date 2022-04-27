Rollins, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $72.45 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $92.64 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.45 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $590.68 million from $535.55 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $72.45 Mln. vs. $92.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.14 -Revenue (Q1): $590.68 Mln vs. $535.55 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.