Rollins, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $43.27 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $44.23 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $487.90 million from $429.07 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $43.27 Mln. vs. $44.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q1): $487.90 Mln vs. $429.07 Mln last year.

