Rollins, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $88.2 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $73.8 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $658.0 million from $590.7 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $88.2 Mln. vs. $73.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.18 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $658.0 Mln vs. $590.7 Mln last year.

