Rollins, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $136.91 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $127.78 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $139.62 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $916.270 billion from $840.427 billion last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $136.91 Mln. vs. $127.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $916.270 Bln vs. $840.427 Bln last year.

