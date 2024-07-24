Rollins, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $129.40 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $110.14 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $132.23 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $891.92 million from $820.75 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $129.40 Mln. vs. $110.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $891.92 Mln vs. $820.75 Mln last year.

