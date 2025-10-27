Rollins Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROL’s earnings for the soon-to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 32 cents per share, indicating an increase of 10.34% year over year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, which indicates a rise of 11.5% year over year.

ROL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, matched thrice and missed once, with an average surprise of 0.03%.

ROL’s Q3 Expectations

Higher revenues from Commercial, Residential, Termite and Ancillary services are expected to have boosted the company’s overall performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our estimate for Residential revenues is pegged at $466.8 million, indicating 9% growth from the year-ago quarter. Commercial revenues are anticipated to increase 8.9% year over year to $326.2 million. We expect revenues from Termite Completions, Bait Monitoring & Renewals to be $207.7 million, suggesting 16.9% growth on a year-over-year basis. Franchise revenues are estimated to be $4.2 million, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

An increase in segment revenues and robust margins is expected to have supported the company’s bottom-line performance.

What Our Model Says About ROL

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ROL this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

ROL has an Earnings ESP of +4.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.37 per share, implying an 89.6% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.4%.

APP has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Verisk Analytics VRSK The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $774.7 million, indicating 6.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pinned at $1.69 per share, suggesting a 1.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. VRSK surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.7%.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.

