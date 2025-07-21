Rollins Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Rollins, Inc. ROL is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 23, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROL’s earnings for the soon-to-be-reported quarter has been revised upward by 7.4% year over year to 29 cents per share. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $979.4 million, which indicates a rise of 9.8% year over year.

ROL’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and matched thrice, with an average negative surprise of 0.8%.

ROL’s Q2 Expectations

Improved Commercial, Residential, Termite and Ancillary services revenues are expected to have benefited the company’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our estimate for Residential revenues is pegged at $431.6 million, indicating 5.7% growth from the year-ago quarter. Commercial revenues are anticipated to increase 5.4% year over year to $423.2 million. We expect revenues from Termite Completions, Bait Monitoring & Renewals to be $211.6 million, suggesting 13.7% growth on a year-over-year basis. Franchise revenues are estimated at $4.5 million, up 0.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

A rise in revenues across the segments and strong margins are anticipated to have benefited the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About ROL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROL this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

ROL has an Earnings ESP of -0.69% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Veralto Corporation VLTO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating a 4.3% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 89 cents per share, suggesting a 4.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 6.4%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

VLTO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Equifax EFX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, implying a 5.9% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.92 per share, suggesting a 5.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.2%.

EFX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

