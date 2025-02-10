ROLLINS Earnings Preview: Recent $ROL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ROLLINS ($ROL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $826,312,815 and earnings of $0.23 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ROL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ROLLINS Insider Trading Activity

ROLLINS insiders have traded $ROL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY CURTIS ROLLINS sold 14,750 shares for an estimated $735,766

ELIZABETH B CHANDLER (CORPORATE SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,370 shares for an estimated $474,262.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ROLLINS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of ROLLINS stock to their portfolio, and 289 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ROLLINS Government Contracts

We have seen $7,600 of award payments to $ROL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ROLLINS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.