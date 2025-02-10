ROLLINS Earnings Preview: Recent $ROL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ROLLINS ($ROL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $826,312,815 and earnings of $0.23 per share.
ROLLINS Insider Trading Activity
ROLLINS insiders have traded $ROL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY CURTIS ROLLINS sold 14,750 shares for an estimated $735,766
- ELIZABETH B CHANDLER (CORPORATE SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,370 shares for an estimated $474,262.
ROLLINS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of ROLLINS stock to their portfolio, and 289 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 3,415,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $172,750,932
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 3,287,495 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $166,281,497
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,992,258 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $100,768,409
- MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. removed 1,935,165 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,694,897
- BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 1,155,873 shares (+590.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,464,056
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 721,611 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,499,084
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 665,737 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,672,977
ROLLINS Government Contracts
We have seen $7,600 of award payments to $ROL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ORDERING PERIOD 1 FOR PEST CONTROL SERVICES AT POPLAR BLUFF VAMC AND ASSOCIATED LEASED SPACES: $7,600
ROLLINS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ROL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/12.
