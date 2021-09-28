Rollins Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ROL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.29, changing hands as low as $35.53 per share. Rollins, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.44 per share, with $43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.69. The ROL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

