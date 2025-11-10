Markets
Rollins Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of About 17.39 Mln Shares At $57.50/shr

(RTTNews) - Rollins Inc. (ROL) announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of about 17.39 million shares of its common stock by LOR, Inc. and Rollins Holding Company Inc., two of the company's existing stockholders at a price to the public of $57.50 per share.

The offering is expected to close on November 12, 2025.

The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.61 million shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. The company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, Rollins said.

In connection with the Offering, each of the Selling Stockholders has entered into lock-up agreements for a period of 365 days from the pricing date of the Offering, during which time the Selling Stockholders will be restricted from engaging in certain transactions with respect to their shares of the Company's common stock.

The company has agreed to repurchase 3.48 million of the shares of common stock being offered in the Offering for approximately $200 million at the same per share price to be paid by the underwriter to the Selling Stockholders in the Offering.

Morgan Stanley is acting as sole bookrunner for the Offering.

