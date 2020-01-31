Rollins Agrees To Buy Second Clark Pest Control - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced today that its subsidiary, Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc., agreed to acquire Clark Pest Control, Inc. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter.

Bakersfield, California-based Clark Pest Control was founded by two brothers, Jim Sr. and Charlie Clark. Early in the development of their business, the brothers decided to build separate businesses by splitting up.

Rollins acquired Charlie Clark's business, Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc., in the second quarter of 2019.

Rollins specified that completion of this acquisition will rejoin the two companies. Once integrated, Clark Pest Control will have over 1,300 employees.

"It has been a long-held dream of ours to bring the two Clark Pest Control companies back together," says Robert Baker, President of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc.

