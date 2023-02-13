Rollins Aaron Increases Position in Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

Fintel reports that Rollins Aaron has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.99MM shares of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS). This represents 24.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 13.46MM shares and 24.19% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.73% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airsculpt Technologies is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.73% from its latest reported closing price of $6.69.

The projected annual revenue for Airsculpt Technologies is $207MM, an increase of 24.93%. The projected annual EPS is $0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airsculpt Technologies. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 7.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRS is 0.08%, an increase of 42.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 37,239K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRS is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vesey Street Capital Partners, L.L.C. holds 29,324K shares representing 52.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridger Management holds 1,298K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing a decrease of 25.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,287K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 1.16% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 433K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 0.10% over the last quarter.

AlphaCentric Advisors holds 360K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 70.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 86.40% over the last quarter.

Airsculpt Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elite Body Sculpture, provides custom body contouring impeccably tailored to your body type and desired outcome using AirSculpt® technology. Its patented procedure sets the industry standard — no body contouring results come close. Awake during the procedure, you’ll listen to music or chat with a friend while wElite Body Sculpture sculpts your body’s shape to your specific liking. No area is off-limits; if you can pinch it, the company can take it. Elite Body Sculpture uses no needles, scalpels, or stitches, just exceptional technology wielded by skilled surgeons with precise care. From your initial consultation to the day of your procedure, your Patient Care Consultant is by your side to answer your questions and provide anything you need.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

