Rolling Stones plan new Amsterdam show to make up for COVID cancellation

AMSTERDAM, June 15 (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones plan to return to Amsterdam on July 7, to make up for the show that was canceled earlier this week after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, concert promoter Mojo said on Wednesday.

The Stones' Monday performance was canceled at the last minute after Jagger had experienced coronavirus symptoms at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena.

This forced the band to also postpone a concert scheduled for Friday in Bern, Switzerland, as a spokesperson for the band said 78-year old Jagger had quarantined in the Netherlands for at least five days.

