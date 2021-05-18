Roller Coaster Ride Likely To Continue For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - With some volatility, the Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 1,630 points or 10 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,145-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower on sliding crude oil prices and concern over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and flat, while the U.S. bourses were down - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished with huge gains on Tuesday with support across the board - especially from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index skyrocketed 792.09 points or 5.16 percent to finish at 16,145.98 after trading between 15,564.96 and 16,153.77.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial spiked 9.97 percent, while Mega Financial added 2.89 percent, CTBC Financial accelerated 4.41 percent, Fubon Financial rallied 8.84 percent, First Financial and E Sun Financial both collected 2.61 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company gained 4.19 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skyrocketed 9.90 percent, Hon Hai Precision soared 8.96 percent, Largan Precision rose 0.53 percent, Catcher Technology perked 2.92 percent, MediaTek surged 8.75 percent, Formosa Plastic jumped 4.82 percent, Asia Cement improved 3.10 percent and Taiwan Cement increased 4.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened mixed on Tuesday but accelerated into the red as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 267.13 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 34,060.66, while the NASDAQ lost 75.41 points or 0.56 percent to end at 13,303.64 and the S&P 500 fell 35.46 points or 0.85 percent to close at 4,127.83.

The soft finish from Wall Street indicated concerns ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's April monetary policy meeting later today, which may provide clues for plans of monetary tightening.

Strong earnings announcements from Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) helped keep the undertone positive early on in the session, but the mood turned cautious as the day progressed and stocks started paring gains on selling pressure.

In economic news, the Commerce Department showed housing starts in the U.S. tumbled in April, while a separate report showed that building permits rose roughly as expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower Tuesday, weighed down by signs of progress in the Iran nuclear talks. Traders were also weighing global energy demand prospects amid the continued surge in coronavirus cases in Asian countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $0.78 or 1.2 percent at $65.49 a barrel.

