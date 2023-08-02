Roland DG (TYO:6789) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 4,590.00

The average one-year price target for Roland DG (TYO:6789) has been revised to 4,590.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 4,335.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,545.00 to a high of 4,725.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.96% from the latest reported closing price of 3,505.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roland DG. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6789 is 0.04%, a decrease of 37.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 679K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 141K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6789 by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 86K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 80K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 71K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 58K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.