ROL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.17, changing hands as high as $40.07 per share. Rollins, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.36 per share, with $43.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.89.

