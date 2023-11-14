ROL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.84, changing hands as high as $39.48 per share. Rollins, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROL's low point in its 52 week range is $32.19 per share, with $45.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.41. The ROL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

