ROKU's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Roku ROKU reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 17 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. The company reported earnings of 48 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues increased 33.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $865.3 million but missing the consensus mark by 3.2%.



Growth of the Roku Channel in reach and engagement drove fourth-quarter performance. Active accounts rose 17% year over year to 60.1 million, driven by the popularity of Roku streaming players and Roku TV models. Streaming hours also rose 15% year over year to 19.5 billion.



The average revenue per user rose 43% from the prior-year quarter’s levels to $41.03 (on a trailing 12-month basis).



For the fourth quarter, Roku’s monetized video ad impressions surged 67% on a year-over-year basis driven by an increase in client acquisition, retention and spending per client.

Quarter Details

Platform revenues (81.3% of revenues) surged 49.3% year over year to $703.6 million, driven by significant increases in content distribution activities and advertising.



However, Player revenues (18.7% of revenues) declined 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $161.7 million.



In the fourth quarter, Roku announced the global expansion of its Roku TV Ready Certification Program. The expansion of the certification program makes it easier for third-party audio partners to join the platform seamlessly.



New partners of the company added through the tenure of 2021 include JVC, Element, Pheanoo and Philips.



Polk Audio and Westinghouse are scheduled to join the platform in early 2022. The program has also been expanded internationally with several audio partners, launching in Canada, Mexico and the U.K.

Operating Details

Gross margin, as a percentage of total revenues, contracted 310 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 43.9%.



Operating expenses increased 49.1% year over year to 358.3 million. As a percentage of total revenues, the metric expanded 440 bps.



As a percentage of total revenues, research & development were breakeven year over year, while sales & marketing and general & administrative expenses expanded 410 bps and 30 bps, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



For the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA margin — as a percentage of total revenues — contracted 740 bps year over year to 10%.



Operating income was $21.4 million in the reported quarter compared with $65.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $2.15 billion compared with $2.18 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.



As of Dec 31, 2021, the company reported total debt of $89.9 million compared with $91.1 million on Sep 30, 2021.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2022, Roku expects total net revenues of $720 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $762.83 million.



Gross profit is anticipated to be $360 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA to be $55 million.

