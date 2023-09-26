ROKU's New Express 4K Bundle Launches Exclusively on Amazon

Roku Inc. ROKU announced that the new Roku Express 4K and Voice Remote Pro bundle is exclusively available on Amazon AMZN.



The Roku Express 4K and Voice Remote Pro bundle offers an affordable and feature-rich streaming solution. The company has been a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to access a variety of streaming services and features.



The Roku Express 4K offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and supports various HDR formats, including HDR10 and HDR10+. This provides a high-quality streaming experience for users with compatible TVs.



The Roku Express 4K is compatible with Apple AirPlay for 4K screen mirroring and works with various smart home platforms, including Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Amazon Alexa.



The bundle includes the Voice Remote Pro, which offers hands-free voice control. Users can simply say "Hey Roku" to control their streaming experience without needing to press a microphone button. This is similar to the voice control features offered by other streaming devices like Amazon's Fire TV Cube.



This remote also includes TV controls, a headphone jack for private listening, shortcut buttons and channel shortcuts for popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.



Similar to the Siri Remote for Apple TV 4K, the Roku Voice Remote Pro is rechargeable, eliminating the need for disposable batteries. A microUSB charging cable is included in the bundle for easy recharging.



The Roku Express 4K and Voice Remote Pro bundle is competitively priced at $50. This makes it an attractive option for users seeking a cost-effective streaming solution.



Roku devices are known for its user-friendly setup. Users can simply connect the Roku Express 4K to their TV through the included HDMI cable and connect it to Wi-Fi. This makes it easy to add smart capabilities to any television.



The company's emphasis on affordability, 4K support and a feature-packed remote is likely to appeal to consumers looking for an accessible streaming solution.

Notable Partnerships to Boost Streaming Content on Roku Platform

Roku has entered into some noteworthy partnerships, which are likely to boost the company’s quality of content. This is expected to positively impact the company’s platform revenues as well as active accounts in the upcoming quarters.



Active account net adds were 1.9 million in the second quarter, taking the total active accounts to 73.5 million globally, reflecting greater engagement and more monetization opportunities.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 68.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 4.2% due to its extensive collection of content, availability on nearly all streaming apps and a seamless setup process. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Roku Channel launched 14 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels featuring Warner Bros. Discovery WBD-owned content, including HBO’s Westworld, The Nevers and Raised by Wolves. Additionally, The Roku Channel will broadcast Formula E races in 2024.



The company is also collaborating with Comcast CMCSA-owned NBCUniversal (“NBCU”) to bring new FAST linear content offerings to The Roku Channel. These offerings include a variety of fan-favorite programming from the NBCU Global Distribution library. This collaboration between Roku and NBCU aims to provide viewers with a wide range of popular content options, expanding the offerings available on The Roku Channel.



ROKU is expanding its 2023-2024 slate with new series from Charlie Puth, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldana, Juanpa Zurita and more. It also announced renewals for popular series, including Honest Renovation, which is hosted and executive produced by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis, for a second season.



Roku's cost-cutting measures have already started yielding results in terms of its financial projections. Excluding charges related to severance and selected content removal from its streaming platform, the company now anticipates third-quarter net revenues in the range of $835-$875 million, accompanied by adjusted EBITDA in the range of negative $40 million to negative $20 million. This outlook surpasses its previous third-quarter forecast, which projected revenues at approximately $815 million and adjusted EBITDA at negative $50 million.

