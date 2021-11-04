Roku’s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Volatility should be be Expected given Optimistic Valuation

By Richard Bowman

This article originally appeared on Simply Wall St News.

Shares of Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) came under pressure on Thursday after the company announced third quarter results. The results were mixed, but the company also said revenue growth would slow sharply in the fourth quarter due to supply chain constraints. Roku is priced for long term growth, and a temporary headwind shouldn’t change the long term outlook. However the stock’s high P/E ratio means investors should expect volatility for some time to come.

Q3 Financial highlights:

Revenue of $680 million was up 50.8% year-on-year, but $3.8 million less than expected

EPS of $0.48 was up 433% year-on-year, and well ahead of the $0.08 analysts expected

Platform revenue up 82% year-on year

Player revenue down 26% year-on-year

Active accounts now 56.4 million, up 22.6% year-on year and slightly lower than expected

Streaming hours up 21% year-on-year

Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 48.5% year-on-year to $40.10.

Revenue guidance for fourth quarter to around $893 million. This will mark a year-on-year increase of 37%, the slowest growth since June 2020.

As of yesterday, Roku traded on a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 182x based on trailing 12-month earnings and the closing price of $313.66. These results bring 12-month trailing EPS up to $2.02, which means the P/E ratio drops to 144x with the price at $292. Nevertheless, it is still eight times the P/E ratio of the average US public company.

Check out our latest analysis for Roku

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NasdaqGS:ROKU Price Based on Past Earnings November 4th 2021

Roku's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market. While growth has accelerated over the last year, the share price has traded primarily on the promise of future growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 33% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12% each year, which is noticeably less attractive. Still, a 33% growth rate may not justify such a high P/E ratio and investors appear to be looking for growth to accelerate more than analysts are expecting.

Roku is a market leader in the ad supported video on demand (AVOD) market . With Cable TV seemingly in terminal decline, AVOD is becoming a key channel for advertisers. The implication is that Roku has a massive potential growth runway ahead of it. However, Roku still needs to prove that it can capture this market in the face of competition from the likes of YouTube and Amazon.

The Key Takeaway

Roku is widely viewed as having a long growth runway ahead of it - but there is still an element of uncertainty. Shareholders will need to accept periods of volatility until the business model is proven.

The key after the fourth quarter will be for guidance and estimates to begin to rise again. If they don’t, the share may struggle to stay on such a high P/E ratio. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Roku .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

Simply Wall St analyst Richard Bowman and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.