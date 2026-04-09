Roku's International Footprint Expands: Can ARPU Growth Accelerate?

Roku, Inc.’s ROKU expanding international footprint is setting the stage for meaningful Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) acceleration as the company shifts from scaling users to monetizing engagement across global markets. The strategy is already showing progress in key regions like Mexico and Canada. Mexico has reached a level equivalent to the United States, while Canada benefits from a more mature digital advertising ecosystem, supporting higher ARPU potential.



Roku is now actively building its monetization engine internationally through advertising, subscriptions and content. The rollout of its advertising platform in markets such as Brazil and Mexico, along with deeper programmatic capabilities and partnerships like Amazon Ads, is enhancing ad demand and targeting efficiency. Simultaneously expanding The Roku Channel and premium subscriptions is boosting engagement, which directly supports revenue growth given Roku’s model of monetizing user activity.



The company’s global reach continues to expand, supported by partnerships with 45 OEM brands across 17 countries and a growing base of streaming households expected to surpass 100 million in 2026. This scale is critical, as it strengthens Roku’s ability to attract advertisers and drive subscription uptake.



Importantly, international markets remain underpenetrated from an ARPU perspective, particularly in regions like Brazil and broader Latin America. As digital ad adoption improves and major events like the FIFA World Cup 2026 boost engagement, monetization is likely to accelerate, unlocking a significant long-term revenue opportunity essential for ARPU growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is currently pegged at $5.51 billion, suggesting 16.3% year-over-year growth, supporting ARPU growth ahead.

Roku’s Global Push Draws Strong ARPU Competition

Netflix Inc. NFLX is expanding its global footprint and monetization engine, intensifying competition as Roku’s global push draws strong ARPU competition. NFLX leverages localized content, partnerships and global infrastructure to boost engagement and retention. Its advertising business, strong pricing power and diversified formats like live events and gaming drive ARPU growth. With premium-owned content and ad tech strength, Netflix is well-positioned to capture both engagement and monetization at scale.



The Walt Disney DIS is strengthening its global footprint through its IP ecosystem and multi-platform monetization model, intensifying competition as Roku’s global push draws strong ARPU competition. DIS benefits from localized content, global franchises and a content flywheel driving engagement. With pricing strategies, bundling (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN) and ad-supported growth, Disney enhances ARPU through strong engagement and monetization.

ROKU’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ROKU shares have appreciated 70.4% over the past year, outperforming the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s rise of 8.6% and 19.4%, respectively.

ROKU’s One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Roku stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 2.61X compared with the industry’s 4.11X. ROKU carries a Value Score of C.

ROKU’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.10 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating 255.93% growth year over year.

Roku, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roku, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roku, Inc. Quote

Roku currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.