Roku (XTRA:R35) Price Target Increased by 60.78% to 88.14

The average one-year price target for Roku (XTRA:R35) has been revised to 88,14 € / share. This is an increase of 60.78% from the prior estimate of 54,82 € dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56,20 € to a high of 127,95 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from the latest reported closing price of 83,54 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to R35 is 0.23%, an increase of 6.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 126,148K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 8,971K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,096K shares , representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R35 by 24.35% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 8,460K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,642K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R35 by 10.53% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,917K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,809K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R35 by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 4,452K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,749K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R35 by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 4,443K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,509K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R35 by 4.95% over the last quarter.

