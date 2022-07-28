Roku withdraws forecast for annual revenue growth rate, shares tumble
(Adds background, earnings comparison)
By Deborah Mary Sophia
July 28 (Reuters) - Roku Inc
While inflationary pressures and fears of a recession have forced advertisers to make cuts to their marketing budgets this year, increasing competition has also added to the headaches of companies selling online ads.
California-based Roku, which issued a downbeat revenue forecast for the current quarter, was also hit by consumers tightening their spending amid soaring food and fuel prices.
"We are facing an increasingly difficult and uncertain environment. Recessionary fears, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and ongoing supply chain issues will continue to impact both consumers and advertisers," Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden told analysts on a call.
Roku's dismal forecast mirrors updates from major tech firms
including Snapchat-parent Snap Inc
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms
In contrast to Roku, the world's largest streaming service,
Netflix Inc
Roku's total net revenue rose more than 18% to $764.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, but failed to match analysts' estimates of $805.2 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
It also reported a loss of 82 cents per share, wider than the 69-cent per-share loss that analysts had expected.
The company projected current-quarter revenue to grow 3% to $700 million, lower than the $901.7 million estimated by analysts. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ROKU RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.