Roku vs. Sirius XM: Which Media Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Roku is navigating a pending acquisition by Fox Corp while maintaining a dominant position in the streaming platform market.

Sirius XM is leveraging a new advertising partnership with Alphabet to diversify its revenue beyond satellite subscriptions.

Which of these entertainment leaders is the more compelling choice for your portfolio in 2026?

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As the streaming and audio industries evolve, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) offer different ways to play the market. Investors must decide between high-growth platform expansion and established cash flows.

Roku provides the operating system powering millions of smart televisions, while SiriusXM dominates the dashboard with its satellite radio and streaming services. Both companies are at a crossroads, with one navigating a massive merger and the other pivoting toward new advertising revenue. This comparison breaks down each business’s financial health and the risks it faces.

The case for Roku

Roku is shifting from a hardware provider to a platform powerhouse, highlighted by a June 2026 agreement for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) to acquire the company for nearly $22 billion. Its streaming devices are sold primarily through Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), which account for roughly 81% of its device revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though the pending merger aims to integrate major sports and news content into its ecosystem.

Roku is a prominent player among media stocks because of its dominant streaming platform. In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $4.7 billion, up approximately 15.2% from the prior year. The company reported net income of $88.4 million, reflecting a net margin of roughly 1.9% and a significant improvement from previous losses.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.3x, while the current ratio is roughly 2.7x. This current ratio measures the ability to cover short-term debts with short-term assets; a higher number suggests better liquidity. Free cash flow reached nearly $478.4 million in FY 2025, though note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 73.2% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Sirius XM

Sirius XM operates a massive audio network with nearly 32.9 million satellite radio subscribers and approximately 41.1 million Pandora monthly active users. The business remains heavily dependent on the automotive industry for growth, although a 2026 deal to represent Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube audio advertising inventory expands its market. This partnership provides a new digital advertising revenue stream as the company navigates changes in how listeners consume audio content.

For FY 2025, revenue was roughly $8.6 billion, a slight decline of about 1.6% from the previous year. Despite the dip in sales, the company achieved a net income of nearly $805.0 million. This result translates to a net margin of approximately 9.4%, showing a return to profitability after a significant net loss in 2024.

Free cash flow for the year was strong at nearly $1.2 billion, providing significant capital for dividends or potential strategic acquisitions.

Risk profile comparison

The pending acquisition by Fox Corp creates significant uncertainty regarding regulatory approval and future integration for Roku. The company also faces fierce competition from tech giants, including Amazon, Alphabet, and Walmart, the latter of which recently acquired Vizio to bolster its own software presence. Ongoing scrutiny regarding data privacy and a recent $25 million settlement also highlight the regulatory risks of managing a large user platform.

Sirius XM faces intense pressure from streaming platforms such as Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and those operated by Alphabet, which are increasingly integrated into vehicle infotainment systems. The company's reliance on the cyclical automotive sector and a declining satellite subscriber base present long-term structural challenges. Furthermore, potential acquisition talks with iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) could add financial leverage and introduce complex integration risks to the balance sheet.

Valuation comparison

Sirius XM offers a lower forward P/E and P/S ratio than its peers, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its future earnings estimates.

Metric Roku Sirius XM Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 57.7x 9.7x 16.7x P/S ratio 4.5x 1.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLC sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Ordinarily, the choice between Roku and Sirius XM would be a simple matter of growth potential versus steady cash flow. Income investors may find Sirius XM the better choice, while those banking on Roku’s continued growth in the connected TV (CTV) market might choose that investment instead.

But there’s another factor that changes the equation today.

Roku is benefiting from major growth in digital ad spending. It has a huge market share among TV streaming customers, as its platform is pre-installed on many smart TVs. It’s trading at a high valuation right now, though, reflecting investors’ high hopes for its profitability, although advertising revenue can be cyclical.

Sirius XM generates significant free cash flow and offers an attractive dividend yield of about 3.5%. Its churn rate, which is the number of subscribers who cancel service, is extremely low right now. Its stock is trading at a lower valuation, offering steady earnings and relatively low volatility.

The deciding factor, however, is Roku’s pending acquisition by Fox. Roku shareholders will receive $96 in cash plus 0.9693 shares of Fox Class A stock for each Roku share they own. While Roku’s stock may fluctuate until the transaction is completed, it still offers the opportunity to profit from the price spread.

If I were to choose between the two, I’d buy Roku. Although Sirius XM remains an attractive investment, the potential upside from the pending Fox acquisition makes Roku more compelling.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Best Buy, Roku, Spotify Technology, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.