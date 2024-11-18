News & Insights

Stocks

Roku upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Baird

November 18, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird upgraded Roku (ROKU) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $90, up from $70. The shares are down 25% year-to-date and are overlooking the “meaningful changes in the business and the attractive long-term opportunity,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says its optimism is predicated on increasingly favorable industry trends, positive developments in Roku’s strategy, and “encouraging early indicators” in the company’s recent results. Investor expectations seem better calibrated post the Q3 report and from here, Baird sees potential upside to the estimates and valuation over time.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ROKU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.