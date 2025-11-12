Roku Unveils Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals Starting November 20

Markets
(RTTNews) - Beginning November 20, Roku Inc (ROKU) will be offering significant holiday discounts on all of its TVs, streaming devices, and smart home goods. Customers can now purchase streaming devices for as little as $15.99 and Roku TVs for as little as $120, which are their lowest prices to date.

Roku TVs and streaming devices, like the Roku Ultra for $69.99 and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $24.99., are up to 50 percent off during these sales. Through December 7, there will also be a discount on smart home devices like doorbells and cameras.

ROKU is currently trading at $106.47, down $0.32 or 0.30 percent on the Nasdaq.

