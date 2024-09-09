Roku Unusual Options Activity For September 09

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ROKU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Roku. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $205,605, and 4 are calls, amounting to $325,500.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $90.0 for Roku during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $16.95 $16.15 $16.5 $65.00 $165.0K 87 0 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.05 $3.95 $3.95 $90.00 $80.9K 324 604 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.6 $8.45 $8.45 $55.00 $51.5K 215 87 ROKU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $6.5 $6.45 $6.5 $70.00 $50.0K 1.4K 93 ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $3.75 $3.65 $3.7 $65.00 $33.3K 2.5K 470

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 80 million streaming households and provided well over 100 billion streaming hours in 2023. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roku, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Roku With a trading volume of 1,270,329, the price of ROKU is up by 2.14%, reaching $65.75. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Roku

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $73.5.

An analyst from Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $72. An analyst from Guggenheim has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Roku options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

