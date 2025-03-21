Roku Unusual Options Activity For March 21

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ROKU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Roku.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $54,380, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $195,440.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $80.0 for Roku, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Roku's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Roku's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Roku Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $11.3 $10.75 $10.75 $65.00 $53.7K 30 20 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $80.00 $32.0K 3.1K 277 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.15 $75.00 $31.5K 1.2K 473 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $1.84 $1.83 $1.84 $75.00 $29.0K 106 349 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.5 $5.2 $5.31 $75.00 $26.5K 1.1K 322

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roku, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,567,125, with ROKU's price down by -2.28%, positioned at $72.14. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 34 days. What The Experts Say On Roku

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $106.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Roku options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

