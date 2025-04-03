Roku Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $715,420 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $281,337.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $100.0 for Roku during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Roku's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Roku's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Roku Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $22.5 $22.0 $22.5 $75.00 $168.7K 2 18 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.6 $4.55 $4.6 $60.00 $124.6K 273 283 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $6.5 $4.3 $4.3 $69.00 $86.0K 238 0 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.6 $7.0 $7.42 $50.00 $74.2K 12.1K 962 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.3 $7.05 $7.3 $50.00 $73.0K 12.1K 462

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Current Position of Roku

Trading volume stands at 2,240,568, with ROKU's price down by -14.47%, positioned at $61.09.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Roku

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $117.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $120. * An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Roku options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Mar 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.