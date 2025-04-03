Roku Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.
Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 17 trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $715,420 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $281,337.
Projected Price Targets
Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $100.0 for Roku during the past quarter.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Roku's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Roku's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $100.0, over the past month.
Roku Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview
Significant Options Trades Detected:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|ROKU
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/20/26
|$22.5
|$22.0
|$22.5
|$75.00
|$168.7K
|2
|18
|ROKU
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/17/25
|$4.6
|$4.55
|$4.6
|$60.00
|$124.6K
|273
|283
|ROKU
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/11/25
|$6.5
|$4.3
|$4.3
|$69.00
|$86.0K
|238
|0
|ROKU
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$7.6
|$7.0
|$7.42
|$50.00
|$74.2K
|12.1K
|962
|ROKU
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$7.3
|$7.05
|$7.3
|$50.00
|$73.0K
|12.1K
|462
About Roku
Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.
Current Position of Roku
- Trading volume stands at 2,240,568, with ROKU's price down by -14.47%, positioned at $61.09.
- RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
- Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.
What Analysts Are Saying About Roku
In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $117.5.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Roku options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
Latest Ratings for ROKU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2025
|Citizens Capital Markets
|Reiterates
|Market Outperform
|Market Outperform
|Mar 2025
|Needham
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Buy
|Mar 2025
|Citizens Capital Markets
|Reiterates
|Market Outperform
|Market Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
