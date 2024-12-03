Roku Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ROKU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Roku. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $206,820, and 8 are calls, amounting to $362,820.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $100.0 for Roku over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roku options trades today is 1416.18 with a total volume of 4,185.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roku's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Roku Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.77 $0.76 $0.77 $95.00 $92.7K 3.6K 1.1K ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.25 $7.15 $7.15 $80.00 $62.9K 2.5K 105 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $17.75 $17.6 $17.75 $90.00 $56.8K 190 36 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $19.5 $18.85 $19.5 $65.00 $50.7K 375 26 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.2 $1.09 $1.2 $90.00 $48.0K 7.7K 560

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 80 million streaming households and provided well over 100 billion streaming hours in 2023. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Roku, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Roku Currently trading with a volume of 2,919,535, the ROKU's price is down by -1.64%, now at $75.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Roku

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $81.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roku, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

