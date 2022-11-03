Roku Tumbles After Reporting Loss For Q3

(RTTNews) - Shares of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) are sliding more than 16 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a third-quarter loss compared to the profit last year. The results were impacted by a higher operating loss. Shares have been falling since November 1.

The company recorded a quarterly net loss of $122.18 million or $0.88 per share compared to a profit of $68.94 million or $0.52 per share last year.

Currently, shares are at $46.61, down 14.19 percent from the previous close of $54.32 on a volume of 13,593,417.

