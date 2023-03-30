Roku To Reduce Approx. 6% Of Its Workforce

(RTTNews) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU) approved a restructuring plan to lower the company's year-over-year operating expense growth and prioritize projects that it believes will have a higher return on investment. The decision is expected to impact approximately 200 employees, approximately 6% of the company's workforce.

The company estimates that it will incur non-recurring charges of approximately $30 to $35 million in connection with the plan. The company expects that the majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.