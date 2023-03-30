Markets
ROKU

Roku To Reduce Approx. 6% Of Its Workforce

March 30, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU) approved a restructuring plan to lower the company's year-over-year operating expense growth and prioritize projects that it believes will have a higher return on investment. The decision is expected to impact approximately 200 employees, approximately 6% of the company's workforce.

The company estimates that it will incur non-recurring charges of approximately $30 to $35 million in connection with the plan. The company expects that the majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.