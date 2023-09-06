Roku to cut 10% workforce, curb hiring

Adds details and shares in paragraphs 2-4

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Video streaming company Roku ROKU.O said on Wednesday it would reduce its workforce by about 10% and limit new hiring, among other measures to lower expenses.

The company would take on $45 million to $65 million in charges related to the cut in the third quarter. The workforce reduction would be completed in the fourth quarter.

Roku would also consolidate its offices, reduce service expenses and review its content portfolio.

The company's shares were up nearly 3% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shilpi Majumdar)

