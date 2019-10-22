Roku To Buy Boston-based Dataxu - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Roku Inc. (ROKU) said that it agreed to buy Boston-based dataxu, a demand-side platform (DSP) that enables marketers to plan and buy video ad campaigns.

dataxu provides marketers with an automated bidding and self-serve software solution to manage ad campaigns programmatically across digital platforms.

As per the terms of the agreement, Roku is purchasing dataxu for aggregate consideration of $150 million in cash and shares of Roku Class A Common Stock. The acquisition is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

