ROKU Stock: Is Now the Time to Book Profit?

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock more than doubled year-to-date. This includes the 31.4% jump in its share price on July 28, following the exceptional Q2 performance. Roku appears to be an attractive long-term investment due to its expanding scale, increased user engagement, and growing platform revenue. However, the analysts’ average price target indicates that positives are already reflected in ROKU's stock, leading to a potential downside. This suggests that now could be the time to book profits and wait for a better entry point.

Let’s delve deeper.

Analysts Lift Price Target Following Q2 Beat

Several analysts raised their price targets on Roku stock following the Q2 beat. On July 28, Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese increased ROKU’s price target to $93 from $80, signifying an upside potential of 3.78% from current levels.

Reese expects the company to benefit from its growing share and the ongoing shift of ad dollars from linear TV to digitally connected TV. Moreover, the analyst is bullish about Roku’s new ad units, including the extensions in Roku City and shoppable ads.

The analyst highlighted that Roku expects to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024 and expects the company to reach profitability faster than that and “exceed expectations.”

Along with Reese, Needham analyst Laura Martin, J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter, and Alan Gould of Loop Capital reiterated a Buy recommendation on ROKU stock following Q2 earnings and raised their price target on the stock.

While these analysts are bullish, Martin’s and Gould’s new price targets reflect a decline from current levels. At the same time, Carpenter’s price target of $95 shows a slight upside potential of 6.01%. (See the image below.)

Positives Priced in Roku Stock

The recent rally in Roku stock and analysts’ consensus price target indicate that the positives are already priced into its shares. Echoing a similar sentiment, Jeffrey Wlodarczak of Pivotal Research reiterated a Sell rating on ROKU stock.

The analyst acknowledged ROKU’s solid Q2 performance and sees the digital ad market and the competitive environment as “encouraging.” However, the analyst maintained the Sell rating, citing ROKU’s current valuation. Wlodarczak views ROKU’s valuation as “too rich.”

Is Roku a Buy or Hold?

With 10 Buy, seven Hold, and two Sell recommendations, ROKU stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ average price target of $77.79 implies a downside potential of 13.19% from current levels.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.