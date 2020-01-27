Roku Stock Will Trend Higher After It’s Finished Consolidating

Amidst volatility, Roku (NASDAQ:) has been trading sideways over the last five months. After rallying strongly in the first half of 2019, Roku stock seems to be in consolidation mode. With the company expected to announce fourth-quarter results on Feb. 13, itÃ¢ÂÂs likely that Roku Ã¢ÂÂs shares will soon start trending higher. The shares are attractive for short-to-medium-term investors.

RokuÃ¢ÂÂs key performance metrics improved quarter-over-quarter from Q4 of 2018 to Q3 of 2019.ÃÂ Among these metrics are active accounts, streaming hours and average revenue per user (ARPU). In light of the companyÃ¢ÂÂs revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for Q4 of 2019, I believe that these positive trends continued in Q4. As a result, I expect Roku stock toÃÂ have ongoing positive momentum in the coming weeks.

International Expansion Will Boost RokuÃ¢ÂÂs Growth

In the next 12-24 months, international expansion is likely to be one of the biggest positive growthÃÂ catalysts for Roku. In November 2019, Roku entered the in the U.K. The company has also launched Atvio Roku TV in Mexico.

More recently, Roku announced the largest streaming market in Latin America. Given the promising outlook of the countryÃ¢ÂÂs pay TV market, Brazil is likely to push RokuÃ¢ÂÂs top-line growth higher.

In terms of numbers, Macquarie analysts believe that RokuÃ¢ÂÂs international expansion will help increase its user base by 137% to .

For Q3 of 2019, Roku reported average revenue per user (ARPU) of $22.58. Even if its ARPU remains constant, the jump in its user base should cause its revenue to climb about 130% to 150% in the next three years.

Further, if its positive ARPU trends continue, its EBITDA should also grow rapidly, translating into positive cash flow and helping to justify the high valuation of Roku stock.

Advertising Revenue Will Continue to Grow

I believe that RokuÃ¢ÂÂs top-line growth will also likely be boosted by higher advertising revenue.

Studies have shown that ads on internet TV have thatÃ¢ÂÂs 3.8 times higher than that of conventional TV. It is therefore not surprising that spending on internet TV ads is expected to increase from $2.7 billion in 2018 to $5 billion in 2020.ÃÂ Spending on internet TV ads could also be . If that turns out to be the case, RokuÃ¢ÂÂs 2020 profits could beat expectations.

Moreover,ÃÂ advertising, which has helped marketers who buy its ads.ÃÂ Overall,, internet TV accounts for 29% of TV viewing in the United States, Roku reported. However, Roku has captured just 3% of the overall TV advertising budget. In the next decade, there will be a gradual shift in advertising from conventional TV to internet TV,ÃÂ benefiting Roku.

The Bottom Line on Roku Stock

AfterÃÂ its big rally, Roku stock seems to be taking a breather. However, as the companyÃ¢ÂÂs global expansion gains traction in 2020 and 2021, the shares will move higher.

I expect RokuÃ¢ÂÂs top-line growth to remain strong over the next few years. In addition, its higher revenue should cause its EBITDA margin and cash flow growth to accelerate.

Given RokuÃ¢ÂÂs ability to benefit from global expansion and advertising revenue growth, I remain bullish on Roku stock.

I believe that investorsÃÂ can consider buying the shares at their current levels, as I think that they look poised to rally after their consolidation is complete.

As of this writing, Faisal Humayun did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.







