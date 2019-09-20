Roku Stock, Wayfair Fall as Hope on Trade Lifts the Dow

Investors are feeling hopeful about the resumption of negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Weekend Windup. Stocks were making small gains on Friday morning, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite up 0.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1%. It’s been an eventful week, from oil-price swings to an interest-rate cut, but once again investors were feeling hopeful about the resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Etsy (ticker: ETSY) was up 2.8% to $60.75 after RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to Outperform.

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) gained 1.5% to $55.85 after MKM Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating.

Roku (ROKU) fell 6% to $125.75. Pivotal Research initiated coverage with a Sell rating.

Wayfair (W) dropped 2.9% to $125 after Berenberg rated the stock at Sell as it began covering the company.

Xilinx (XLNX) was down 3.1% to $100.43 on news of the departure of its chief financial officer.

