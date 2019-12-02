Roku Stock Is Sliding as the Dow Starts December With a Gain

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were higher. Steel stocks rose as President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on imports of the metal from South America.

Global stock markets are starting December in the green ahead of a fresh round of economic data. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, for instance, is up 0.4%, while Europe’s FTSE 100 Index has risen 0.1%.

U.S. stock futures are higher too. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.3%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures are up 0.2%.

Steel stocks are moving as well. Trade is the reason. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on steel made in South America. He said Monday morning that weaker currencies in Brazil and Argentina are hurting American farmers and businesses by making goods from Brazil and Argentina less expensive in terms of U.S. dollars.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1201455858636472320

AK Steel (ticker: AKS) and United States Steel (X) shares are up 1.8% and 0.8%, respectively.

Other than trade news, analysts, it seems, are back from holiday travel. And several ratings changes have some stocks moving in premarket trading.

Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of software provider Splunk (SPLK) to the equivalent of Buy from Hold. Shares are up 2.2% in premarket trading.

On the other hand, Roku (ROKU) is down 6.8% before the opening bell, at $149.50. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares to the equivalent of Sell, though analyst Benjamin Swinburne increased his price target by $10 to $110 per share. It’s been hard to keep up with Roku stock: shares have risen more than 400% year to date.

Older, industrial companies aren’t faring well. Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its rating on farm equipment maker Deere (DE) to the equivalent of Sell, lowering its price target for the stock to $150 a share. And Morgan Stanley downgraded share of chemical giant Dow (DOW) to the equivalent of Hold. Deere shares are down 1.4% at $165.75 in premarket trading. Dow is off 1% to $52.80.

