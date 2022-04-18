Roku Stock Is a Must-Own Before Imminent Earnings Release

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Streaming-video platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock is preparing to release the company’s first-quarter 2022 financial results on April 28. It will be a highly anticipated event, and dip-buyers should consider taking a position before the data is disclosed.

The cable cord cutting movement is under way, but Roku’s loyal shareholders haven’t benefited from this lately. Shockingly, the stock price has declined from a 52-week high of $490.76 to less than $110.

It’s possible that the market’s negative sentiment toward technology stocks has claimed ROKU stock as collateral damage. A positive earnings release could be the major catalyst that turns the tide.

Despite the share-price slide, Roku has celebrated some positive news recently. For one thing, Roku launched CNN subscription streaming service CNN+ in the U.S. on the Roku platform. According to the press release, CNN+ features eight to 12 live daily shows, “new CNN+ Original Series and a library of more than 1,000 hours of award-winning programming from the CNN Original Series and CNN Films teams.”

That’s good for news-programming viewers and great for Roku’s shareholders. Yet, there’s an even more eye-catching development afoot.

This month, Roku extended its multi-year distribution agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, “Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.”

What could be better than a deal extension with a famous e-commerce behemoth like Amazon? Somehow, Wall Street just isn’t recognizing ROKU stock’s true value now.

Amazon and CNN aren’t going to partner with a company that has no future. Roku has been a content-streaming pioneer in the U.S. for years. It’s a shame that the company’s shareholders have had to deal with ultra-pessimistic market sentiment for so long.

Right now, investors can own ROKU stock not seen since the summer of 2020. The upcoming earnings report could be a beat or a miss, but with the sentiment being so low, a positive surprise just might be in store.

