Is Roku Stock a Buy as Platform Revenues and ARPU Improve?

Roku, Inc. ROKU is gaining investor attention as its platform monetization strategy begins to deliver measurable financial results. The streaming platform's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings offered compelling evidence that the company's pivot toward sustainable profitability is well underway, making the stock increasingly relevant for growth-oriented investors.



Platform revenues — Roku's primary growth engine — climbed 18% year over year to $1.224 billion in fourth-quarter 2025, pushing full-year platform revenues to $4.145 billion, also up 18%. The quarter marked the first time that platform revenues surpassed $1.2 billion in a single quarter, driven by strength in video advertising and streaming services distribution. Total net revenues reached $1.395 billion in the fourth quarter, up 16% year over year.



Profitability metrics reinforced the positive momentum. The net income in the fourth quarter reached $80 million, a company record, while full-year 2025 marked Roku's first GAAP profitable year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $169 million, contributing to a full-year figure of $421 million, representing 255 basis points of margin expansion. Free cash flow surged to $484 million for 2025, more than doubling year over year.



Average revenue per user (ARPU) trends are also improving. While Roku stopped reporting quarterly ARPU beginning first-quarter 2025, management highlighted ARPU gains in Canada, where advertising market maturity is driving stronger monetization. Streaming households surpassed 90 million by year-end 2025, adding roughly 10 million net new households during the year. The fourth quarter also delivered Roku's biggest-ever quarter for premium subscription net additions, underpinned by AI-powered content discovery and the self-serve Ads Manager platform, attracting small and mid-sized business advertisers.



Looking ahead, Roku's guidance signals continued confidence. First-quarter 2026 platform revenues are expected to grow more than 21%, while full-year 2026 platform revenue guidance calls for 18% growth to approximately $4.890 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $635 million for 2026, implying more than 50% year-over-year growth and further margin improvement. With a clear path to $1 billion in free cash flow by 2028, Roku's improving unit economics and expanding platform monetization make a constructive case for the stock.

How Roku's Platform Monetization Compares With Amazon and Google

Amazon's AMZN Fire TV platform, backed by over 250 million devices sold globally, monetizes through Amazon's broader advertising ecosystem rather than standalone platform revenues, making direct ARPU comparisons with Roku difficult. Amazon does not disclose Fire TV-specific revenues, folding it into a wider advertising segment. Google TV, despite reaching more than 150 million devices worldwide, has faced internal monetization headwinds in 2025, including reported ad inventory underutilization and resource reallocation toward AI. Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google TV has struggled to generate the kind of dedicated platform revenues that Roku consistently reports. Both Amazon and Google present formidable scale, yet neither currently demonstrates a focused streaming-platform monetization model comparable to Roku's.

ROKU’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Roku has seen its shares surge approximately 41.3% over the past year, outperforming the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry.

Roku carries a Value Score of C, signaling a stretched valuation relative to peers. Roku currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42X, which is at a significant premium compared to the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry average of 26.65X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.10 per share, indicating 255.93% growth year over year.

Roku currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

