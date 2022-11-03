Roku Stock After Earnings: More Trouble Ahead or Buy The Dip?

Online streaming hardware maker and platform operator Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) just reported third quarter results, and there were some favorable numbers (solid user growth, decent revenues) but a clear weakening in the value of the ads on the platform. At the same time, it continues to generate negative free cash flow. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro take a closer look at the results, and discuss whether these are temporary challenges, or more long-term worries.

*Stock prices used were the after-hours prices of Nov. 2, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 2, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has positions in Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.