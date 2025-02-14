$ROKU stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ROKU stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,025,184,510 of trading volume.

$ROKU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ROKU:

$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $11,938,396 .

. CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,586 shares for an estimated $2,892,461 .

. MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,743 shares for an estimated $694,185 .

. DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $386,490 .

. GILBERT FUCHSBERG (President, Subscriptions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,387 shares for an estimated $229,760.

$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

