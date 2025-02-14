$ROKU stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ROKU stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,025,184,510 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ROKU:
$ROKU Insider Trading Activity
$ROKU insiders have traded $ROKU stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY J. WOOD (CEO and Chairman BOD) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $11,938,396.
- CHARLES COLLIER (President, Roku Media) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,586 shares for an estimated $2,892,461.
- MATTHEW C. BANKS (VP, Corp Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,743 shares for an estimated $694,185.
- DAN JEDDA (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $386,490.
- GILBERT FUCHSBERG (President, Subscriptions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,387 shares for an estimated $229,760.
$ROKU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $ROKU stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 4,613,570 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $342,972,793
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,030,036 shares (+663.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $150,912,876
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,803,570 shares (+307.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $134,654,536
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 1,728,028 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $129,014,570
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,132,458 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $84,549,314
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 1,004,090 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,965,359
- NORGES BANK removed 927,313 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,936,448
