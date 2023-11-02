Roku soars as improving ad revenue fuels upbeat forecast

Updates prices, adds milestone in paragraph 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Roku ROKU.O jumped nearly 20% on Thursday as the streaming device maker delivered a surprise core profit in the third quarter and forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on the back of a recovery in the advertising market.

The stock was set for its best one-day percentage gain in more than three months.

A beneficiary of the pandemic-driven shift toward streaming-based content consumption, Roku has also been lifted by its push to more original content on its own streaming channel to attract subscribers and advertisers.

"We continue to believe there is an acceleration in the secular shift of linear TV advertising dollars moving to over-the-top," D.A. Davidson analysts said.

Excluding items, Roku reported a core profit of $43.4 million in the third quarter, compared to analysts' estimates of $31.4 million core loss, according to LSEG data.

"What really stood out to us was the profit upside, with adjusted EBITDA turning positive two quarters earlier than expected -- critical in our view to building long-only interest and valuation support," J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter said.

The improving ad trends are in line with signs of a rebound in the advertising businesses signaled by results from Alphabet GOOGL.O, Meta META.O and Snap SNAP.N in recent days.

San Jose, California-based Roku projected net revenue of $955 million for the fourth quarter, exceeding analysts' expectations of $952 million.

The company also forecast an adjusted core profit of $10 million, compared to estimates of a loss of $53 million.

The average rating of the 35 brokerages covering the stock is "hold", with a median price target of $83.50, according to LSEG data.

The stock was last trading at about $71. It had already climbed nearly 47% this year, through Wednesday's close.

Roku's enterprise value to sales ratio is 1.87, compared with the industry median of 1.08, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0592; X, formerly Twitter: @medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.