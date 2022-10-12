Markets
Roku Smart Home Products To Be Available Exclusively In Store At Walmart

(RTTNews) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU) and Walmart (WMT) announced the expansion of Roku's product line which provides a broad offering of simple and affordable smart home devices, available exclusively in nearly 3,500 Walmart stores beginning October 17. The new suite of smart home products will include security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more.

The Roku Smart Home initial lineup also includes: Floodlight Camera; Indoor and Outdoor Cameras; Indoor Camera 360°; Video Doorbell & Chime; Smart Bulbs; Smart Light Strips; and Indoor and Outdoor Smart Plugs.

