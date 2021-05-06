Roku Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $287.54, changing hands as low as $279.82 per share. Roku Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROKU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROKU's low point in its 52 week range is $100.19 per share, with $486.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $279.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.