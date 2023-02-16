Roku Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.16, changing hands as high as $76.62 per share. Roku Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROKU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROKU's low point in its 52 week range is $38.26 per share, with $161.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.57.

