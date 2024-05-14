ROKU Secures Exclusive Rights to Broadcast MLB's Sunday Leadoff

Roku Inc. ROKU announced that it has secured exclusive multi-year rights to broadcast Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Sunday Leadoff live games. The company will broadcast these games for free on The Roku Channel. It is set to introduce a new section called MLB Zone on Roku, where fans can explore live and upcoming games, nightly recaps, highlights and more.



MLB’s Sunday Leadoff will also be streamed every Sunday on TheRokuChannel.com from May 19 to Sep 15, 2024. Each week, different broadcast teams, including Chip Caray, Will Middlebrooks and Alexa Datt, will present the games.



The new MLB Zone on ROKU will be a convenient place for fans to find all things related to the game, including a more comprehensive MLB FAST channel with round-the-clock premium sports content like highlights, MLB Game of the Week replays, Minor League Baseball game replays and more. Fans can easily locate the Sunday games in the MLB Zone by going to the Sports section on the Roku Home Screen menu or using Roku Search.

ROKU’s Recent Efforts to Aid Platform Revenues

The company recently entered into some notable partnerships and added some important features to its platform. Some notable partnerships include a collaboration with the Summer Olympic Games, The Trade Desk TTD and ISpot. New features like Advertiser Showrooms and Immersive Home Screens are also noteworthy.



These efforts are expected to boost streaming hours as well as platform revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROKU’s 2024 platform revenues is pegged at $3.3 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.35%. The consensus estimate for 2024 streaming hours is pegged at 127.32 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 20%.



Roku is preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics with the NBC Olympics Zone on its platform, offering extensive coverage through Peacock. The company also announced partnerships with The Trade Desk and iSpot to enhance advertising capabilities, providing advertisers with advanced tools and insights for optimizing their campaigns on the Roku platform. With these partnerships, ROKU aims to deliver targeted and measurable advertising solutions for brands to reach TV streaming audiences effectively.



The company is enhancing its platform with immersive home screen experiences, featuring new video placements to capture viewers' attention at the beginning of their streaming journey. Additionally, advertisers can now create engaging and interactive showrooms, turning inspiration into action for viewers. These initiatives aim to provide marketers with innovative ways to connect with audiences and drive effective advertising campaigns on the Roku platform.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 34.4% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 9.8% due to tough competition from giants like Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Alphabet’s Google TV has improved its functionality, fixing previous issues with the latest Chromecast model. It has added free channels like Tubi, Plex and Haystack News directly to the Live tab. Google TV offers new free channels that users can watch without downloading or opening separate apps.



Amazon Fire TV is closely linked to AMZN's services, mainly promoting its own content and boasting a strong voice command system. It has expanded its sports selection and added customization features to Fire TV Channels, the platform's section for free ad-supported content.



Roku reaches households with nearly 120 million people every day. The Roku experience simplifies TV for viewers and smart curation makes streaming enjoyable and fun. These features help Roku fend off competition in the streaming space.

