Roku Says Surpasses 50 Million Active Accounts

(RTTNews) - Roku Inc. (ROKU) said that preliminary estimated data for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, was 51.2 million active accounts, up by about 14 million accounts in last year.

The company also announced an estimated 17 billion streaming hours in the fourth quarter for a total of 58.7 billion hours in 2020, an increase of 55% year over year for the quarter and the full year.

According to Roku's 2020 cord cutting study, nearly one third of U.S. households have cut traditional pay TV. In addition, eMarketer predicts that by the end of 2024, fewer than half of U.S. households will subscribe to a traditional pay TV service.

